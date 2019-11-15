COVID-19 in India: Migrants running away from quarantine

Thousands of Indians who fled cities to return to their villages after the government imposed a COVID-19 lockdown have been running away from quarantine centres.

In government schools and village council buildings thousands of shelters have been set up in the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

But many of them lack basic facilities.

In some shelters in Bihar, people have been slipping out at night but returning during the day for free food.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are among India’s most populous states and have a combined population of more than 350 million.

An outbreak in these densely populated regions could result in a catastrophe.