COVID-19 hospital admissions triple in Houston

COVID-19 hospital admissions in Houston have tripled since Memorial Day to more than 1,400 admissions across eight hospital systems.

This was confirmed by Dr. Marc Boom, CEO of Houston Methodist Hospital.

“It is snowballing,” Boom said. “We will most certainly see more people die as a result of this spike.”

In three weeks, Boom predicted, hospitals could be overwhelmed and “although we may not have a government, official shutdown, we may be in an effective shutdown.” He pleaded with Houston residents to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“It is possible to open up at a judicious pace and coexist with the virus, but it requires millions and millions of people to do the right thing. Right now, we don’t have that” because people have let their guards down.