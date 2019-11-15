COVID-19 has exacerbated schooling divides

There are concerns the coronavirus outbreak in the US is ‘snowballing’ as states reopen and Americans reject face masks and social distancing.

UNESCO says the pandemic has only exacerbated conditions that left nearly 260 million children excluded from school in 2018, urging governments to do more to help the most disadvantaged.

Saudi Arabia will limit this year’s Hajj to only a “limited number” of people from different nationalities living in the country.

Worldwide, more than 9 million people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus. Nearly 4.5 million have recovered, while nearly 471,000 people have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.