COVID-19 forces grand Hindu festival to go online

Celebrations for one of India’s biggest festivals have been forced to go online because of the pandemic, report BBC’s Aparna Alluri and photojournalist Ankit Srinivas.

Mithilesh Pandey finally caught an acting break this year.

The 22-year-old is playing the deity Lord Ram in Ramlila, a yearly folk dramatisation of the Ramayana, a two millennia-old epic revered by Hindus.

Ram is the hero of this enduring tale of familial obligations, loyalty, hardships and sacrifice. But, for Mr Pandey, the pandemic has been a double-edged sword.

“I am both happy and sad,” he says. “Happy that I got a big part but sad that there won’t be many people to watch it. Even practice sessions were not the same. We had to maintain distance and get tested several times. It took us a while to get used to all this madness.”

Every year around this time, in the days leading up to the Hindu festival of Dussehra, there are thousands of Ramlilas – which translates to Ram’s plays – in northern India. They culminate on Dussehra, marked by burning an effigy of the 10-headed demon-king Ravan – the blaze symbolising the triumph of good over evil.