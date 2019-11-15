Home

COVID-19 deaths in US top 100,0000

| @BBCWorld
May 28, 2020 10:45 am
The US has passed 100,000 deaths in the coronavirus outbreak, figures from Johns Hopkins University show. [Source: BBC]

The US has passed 100,000 deaths in the coronavirus outbreak, figures from Johns Hopkins University show.

It has seen more deaths (currently 100,047) and infections (1.69 million) than any other country.

The first US infection surfaced in Washington state on 21 January, in a man who had just returned from China.



Globally there have been 5.6 million people confirmed infected and 353,414 deaths since the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

As the US tops 100,000 deaths, BBC North America editor Jon Sopel says there is an uncanny symmetry, as the toll is almost the same as the number of US servicemen and women killed in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan over an aggregate 44 years of fighting.

Some hard-hit states like New York are seeing a drop in death rates, but 20 states reported a rise in new cases for the week ending on Sunday, according to a Reuters study.

