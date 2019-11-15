COVID-19 death toll in France nears 14,400

France has reported a drop in coronavirus deaths on the previous 24 hours, with the total toll from the coronavirus epidemic in the country now 14,393.

There were 315 deaths in hospital over the last day, compared with 345 the day earlier.

Italy’s Civil Protection Agency has reported the lowest number of coronavirus deaths since March 19, with 431 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, down from 619 the previous day.

Article continues after advertisement

In Spain, the number of fatalities rose by 619 on Sunday from a nearly three-week low of 510 on Saturday, breaking a three-day streak of daily declines and taking the country’s death toll to 16,972.

Globally, more than 109,000 people have died from the new coronavirus and confirmed infections topped 1.7 million.