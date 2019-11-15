COVID-19 could kill up to 190,000 in Africa in first year if not contained: WHO

The novel coronavirus could kill between 83,000 and 190,000 people in Africa in the first year and infect between 29 million and 44 million in the first year if containment measures fail.

The projections are contained in a new WHO Africa study based on assumptions that containment measures are not put in place or fail.

Most countries on the continent have imposed restrictions on public gatherings, international travel and curfews among other measures meant to curb the spread of the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

The virus hit Africa later than other continents and transmission rates are lower than elsewhere.