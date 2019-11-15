COVID-19 cases top 1.5 million globally

The novel Coronavirus has infected more than 1.5 million people and killed over 88,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

US cases top 432,000: America’s death toll stands at more than 14,800 after the country recorded 1,922 deaths on Wednesday — the most in a single day.

UK’s highest daily toll: Britain reported 938 fatalities on Wednesday, taking its death toll past 7,000, as London’s mayor said the lockdown will continue for the foreseeable future.

Article continues after advertisement

PM Boris Johnson remains in intensive care.