COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations soar in US

Cases of COVID-19 and hospitalisations linked to the novel coronavirus are climbing across the United States, as a third surge of the pandemic grips the worst-affected country in the world.

Nearly 79,000 new infections were reported yesterday, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, pushing the nationwide total to more than 8.86 million cases.

More than 500,000 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the past week, with 26 states reporting near-record numbers.

Earlier this week, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers urged residents to stay home and follow public health guidelines to prevent the virus from spreading further.

The coronavirus has killed at least 227,000 people in the US so far and left millions of people jobless.