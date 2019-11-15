COVID-19 cases hit new low in Sweden

As the uptick in COVID-19 cases increases in Europe and the UK, one country has this week recorded its fewest daily cases since the height of the pandemic despite not imposing a lockdown.

Sweden was initially criticised for not implementing a lockdown but is now seeing far fewer cases than other countries on the continent.

Bars, shops even schools remained open but gatherings of more than 50 people were banned.

Article continues after advertisement

Those over 70 and the vulnerable were also ordered to self-isolate.

Sweden’s approach has attracted global criticism. Its COVID death toll of nearly 6000 is many times that of its Nordic neighbours. Around half were in care homes.

But deaths have now slowed to a trickle and daily cases are at a new low.

Sweden’s rate of new cases is 22 for every 100,000 people, while Spain is at 279, 159 in France and 59 in the UK. The latter introduced a new law this week banning social gatherings of more than six to curb the steep rise.