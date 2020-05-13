COVID-19 battleground shifts to Latin America

Globally, there are now more than 4.96 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 326,000 people died.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, more than 1.7 million people have recovered.

Brazil’s coronavirus outbreak worsened yesterday and the South American nation could soon have the second-highest number of cases in the world.

Its Health Ministry reported 888 new deaths and nearly 20,000 new infections in a single day, pushing the total cases to 291,579 and almost 19,000 deaths.

Peru’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 100,000, making it the country with the second-highest number of cases in South America after Brazil.

It has more than 3,000 deaths. Mexico has recorded more than 54,000 cases and 5,666 deaths, while Chile has 53,617 cases and 544 deaths.

The World Health Organization reported 106,000 cases globally, the highest in a single day yet, raising concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in poor nations.

The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global coronavirus pandemic is believed to have originated, has issued a total ban on the hunting, breeding and human consumption of wild animals.