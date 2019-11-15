COVID-19: Agreement 'reached with France' over UK border

An agreement has been reached with the French government over the UK border, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said, after it was closed amid concern over the new coronavirus variant.

He promised more details on hauliers later, but urged them not to go to Kent where about 2,850 lorries are stranded.

Meanwhile, French authorities said some journeys would resume on Wednesday.

Residents and nationals will be among those allowed to return if they have a recent negative test.

Mr Shapps tweeted: “Good progress today and agreement with the French Government on borders. We will provide an update on hauliers later this evening, but hauliers must still NOT travel to Kent this evening.”

French authorities said planes, boats and Eurostar trains would resume services on Wednesday morning.

This is available to French nationals, EU citizens and people with residency in France.

Travel will also be available to people carrying out essential trips, including health staff fighting against Covid-19, those who provide international transport of goods, fishing crew and bus or train drivers.

But in order to travel, they will need to have received a negative PCR test result less than 72 hours before departure.

“French nationals, people living in France and those with a legitimate reason will have to be carrying a negative test,” French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebarri said.

The PCR (polymerase chain reaction) Covid test is regarded as the “gold standard” by epidemiologists, but takes up to a day or longer to produce a result because the sample has to be sent off to a laboratory.

The BBC understands that hauliers will be able to provide a negative result from the faster type of test, known as a lateral flow test, before travelling to France.