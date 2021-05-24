Covax scheme well off-target for delivering 2b COVID vaccines to developing countries

The global Covax scheme launched with a lofty goal: Deliver two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines, largely to the developing world, by the end of 2021.

Even accounting for that ambitious target, actual progress has been lacklustre. With less than two months until the end of the year, only about a quarter of those two billion doses have actually been shipped.

At the same time, countries in the developed world have moved beyond their initial vaccine rollouts to administering booster doses at home.

Article continues after advertisement

The poorest nations have not just been left in the dust, they’ve been lapped: More booster shots have now been administered in high-income countries than the total number of doses given to low-income countries since the pandemic began.

And the World Health Organisation has been very critical of the way boosters are being offered.