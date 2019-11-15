Court refuses to put controversial law on hold

India’s Supreme Court has refused to put on hold the implementation of a controversial new citizenship law.

The court also asked the government to respond within a month to a clutch of petitions challenging the law’s constitutional validity.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed in December last year, prompting outrage and protests across India.

The law offers citizenship to non-Muslims fleeing religious persecution from three nearby countries.

Around 30 people have died in over a month of protests against the law.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court hinted that it may refer the law to a larger constitution bench in the future – but for now, it has only asked the government to reply to pending petitions.