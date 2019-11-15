Home

Court orders new vote after May 2019 result annulled

| @BBCWorld
February 4, 2020 6:17 am

Malawi’s constitutional court has annulled last year’s controversial election, which saw President Peter Mutharika narrowly re-elected.

The judge found there had been widespread irregularities in the 21 May vote.

This is the first election to be legally challenged since Malawi’s independence in 1964. A new vote will take place within 151 days.

There have been regular anti-government protests since the election.

