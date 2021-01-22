Court agrees $17m payout for accusers

A US bankruptcy judge has agreed a $17m payout to women who accused disgraced film director Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein, 68, was convicted last year and jailed for 23 years for rape and sexual assault.

The payout for his victims will come from the liquidation of the Weinstein Co, which filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

The judge overruled an objection from some accusers looking to pursue appeals outside of bankruptcy court.