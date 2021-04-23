Couple marry in PPE clothing in India

A couple in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, have been allowed to marry, despite the groom testing positive for coronavirus a few days earlier.
Local officials were initially concerned about the event but following discussions the participants agreed to wear full PPE kit.
India’s official Covid death toll has now surpassed 200,000.
