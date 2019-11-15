Countries enforce mass closures to stem spread

Schools have been closed, sports events cancelled and cultural institutions shut around the world as countries try to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

In the US, all major sport has been suspended and Broadway performances are off for a month.

Meanwhile, France is one of the latest European countries to close all schools, universities and nurseries.

Article continues after advertisement

President Emmanuel Macron described the outbreak as France’s most serious health crisis for a century.

More than 125,000 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in 118 countries around the world, according to the World Health Organization. The total number of deaths is more than 4,600.