Coronavirus Wuhan diary: 'He got a hospital bed three hours before he died'

Weeks after reports of a mysterious new virus began to emerge in the central Chinese province of Hubei, the authorities there suddenly changed how they determined who was infected.

It led to a significant spike in numbers – only because doctors are now counting patients who are diagnosed in a clinic and not just those who have taken the test.

But in those early days, the rapid spread of the virus through the city of Wuhan, combined with a shortage of hospital beds, meant some didn’t get the treatment they needed.

Two Wuhan residents told the BBC about the harrowing experience of trying to get care for their loved-ones in a city overwhelmed by sickness.