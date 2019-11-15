Coronavirus: Whole world must take action, warns WHO

The “whole world needs to be on alert” to fight the coronavirus, the head of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Programme has said.

Dr Mike Ryan praised China’s response to the deadly outbreak, saying: “The challenge is great but the response has been massive.”

The WHO will meet on Thursday to discuss whether the virus constitutes a global health emergency.

Article continues after advertisement

The Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicentre of the outbreak.

But the virus has spread across China and to at least 16 countries globally, including Thailand, France, the US and Australia.

More than 130 people have died in China and close to 6,000 have been infected.

There is no specific cure or vaccine.

A number of people have recovered after treatment, however.