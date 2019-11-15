Home

Coronavirus: 'Way too early' to predict end of outbreak, WHO says

| @BBCWorld
February 13, 2020 11:03 am
The number of new daily infections reported by Chinese authorities peaked last week [Source: BBC]

It is “way too early” to predict the end of the coronavirus epidemic despite an apparent slowdown in the number of new cases in China, the World Health Organization (WHO) says.

“This outbreak could still go in any direction says the WHO Director-General

Earlier, China reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases – 2,015 – for two weeks.

The virus has killed more than 1,100 people and infected 44,600.

The number of new daily infections reported by Chinese authorities hit a peak last week at close to 4,000.

On Tuesday top Chinese Health official said the epidemic should peak in China this month before subsiding.

