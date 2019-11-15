Coronavirus: Venice Carnival closes as Italy imposes lockdown

Italian officials have cut short the Venice Carnival as they try to control what is now the worst outbreak of the coronavirus in Europe.

Italy has by far the highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe, with 152. Three people have died.

It has imposed strict quarantine restrictions in two northern “hotspot” regions close to Milan and Venice.

About 50,000 people cannot enter or leave several towns in Veneto and Lombardy for the next two weeks without special permission.

Even outside the zone, many businesses and schools have suspended activities, and sporting events have been cancelled including several top-flight football matches.

The death toll worldwide now stands at two and half thousand with nearly 80,000 people infected.