Coronavirus: US Navy removes Captain who raised alarm

The commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt has been removed after saying the US Navy was not doing enough to halt a coronavirus outbreak on board the aircraft carrier.

In a letter, Capt Brett Crozier had urged his superiors to act to prevent US troops dying outside of wartime.

But acting US Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said the commander “exercised extremely poor judgement”.

At least 100 people aboard the vessel have been infected, reports say.