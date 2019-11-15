Home

Coronavirus: US disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci calls White House attacks bizarre

| @BBCWorld
July 16, 2020 6:40 am
US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci

US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has described recent efforts by the Trump administration to discredit him as “bizarre” and “nonsense”.

“Ultimately, it hurts the president to do that,” Dr Fauci said in an interview with The Atlantic. “It doesn’t do anything but reflect poorly on them.”

On Sunday, a White House official shared a list detailing past apparent erroneous comments by Dr Fauci.

But on Wednesday Mr Trump insisted he had a “good relationship” with him.

“We’re all in the same team including Dr Fauci,” he said. “We want to get rid of this mess that China sent us, so everybody’s working on the same line and we’re doing very well.”

