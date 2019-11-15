Coronavirus: US confirms first death of ‘high-risk’ patient

The US has reported its first death from the coronavirus, in the north-west state of Washington.

President Donald Trump said the patient was a “medically high-risk” woman in her late 50s.

He said more cases were “likely” but that the US was prepared for any circumstance.

Officials said they were expanding travel restrictions on Iran and urged Americans to avoid hard-hit parts of Italy and South Korea.

More than 85,000 coronavirus cases have been reported around the world and almost 3,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. The vast majority of infections and deaths are in China, where the virus emerged late last year.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Mr Trump confirmed earlier reports that a person in Washington state had died from the coronavirus.

Health officials have not identified the woman, but said the fatality occurred in the state’s King County. They said the woman had not travelled to any high-risk areas.

The woman who died is one of two patients who were confirmed to have the disease at a hospital in the Seattle area, the BBC’s Los Angeles correspondent Peter Bowes says.

Among the other 22 cases in the country, Mr Trump said four people were “very ill” with the virus.

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee has declared a state of emergency in response to new cases in the state.