Coronavirus: Ukraine protesters attack buses carrying China evacuees

Dozens of protesters in a Ukrainian town have attacked buses carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China.

The evacuees were brought to a health spa in Novi Sanzhary, in the central Poltava region, where they will be held in quarantine for 14 days.

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the protesters to show empathy.

Article continues after advertisement

Ukraine’s security service (SBU) said a fake email claiming to be from the health ministry falsely said some evacuees had contracted the virus.

SBU officials are now investigating the apparent hoax, a statement said.

Ukraine has no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, which originated last year in China’s Hubei province.

To show solidarity with the evacuees, Ukraine’s Health Minister Zoryana Skaletska on Friday joined them in quarantine and said she would run her ministry by Skype and phone.

“I hope that my presence there will calm those in Novi Sanzhary, as well as the rest of the country,” she wrote in a Facebook post (in Ukrainian).