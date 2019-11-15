Home

World

Coronavirus: Trump’s signals 'not helpful', says Fauci

| @BBCWorld
July 30, 2020 7:13 am
Top US virus researcher Dr Anthony Fauci

Top US virus researcher Dr Anthony Fauci has called President Donald Trump’s sharing of a video which included claims masks are not needed to fight Covid-19 “not helpful”.

The video promotes a drug widely disproven to be effective in treating Covid-19.

Dr Fauci’s interview with the BBC’s Katty Kay comes as the US is about to hit 150,000 deaths due to the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

The virus continues to spread rapidly in the US as states lock down again.

President Trump was among social media users who shared video on social media late on Monday of a group called America’s Frontline Doctors advocating hydroxychloroquine as a Covid-19 treatment and saying that masks and shutdowns are not effective in combating coronavirus.

Facebook and Twitter removed the video, flagging it as misinformation, but not before more than 17 million people had viewed it.

The speaker in the video also alleged that there was a conspiracy to prevent the world from learning of a coronavirus “cure” that was being led “by Fauci & the Democrats to perpetuate Covid deaths to hurt Trump”.

On Tuesday, Dr Fauci denied “misleading the American public under any circumstances”.

