Coronavirus: Trump warns US death toll could hit 100,000

| @BBCWorld
May 5, 2020 7:34 am

US President Donald Trump has warned that as many as 100,000 people could die of coronavirus in the US.

Speaking at a two-hour virtual “town hall”, Mr Trump also denied that his administration had acted too slowly.

More than 68,000 people have already died with Covid-19 in the US.

But Mr Trump expressed optimism about the development of a vaccine, suggesting one could be ready by the end of this year – although experts believe it will take 12 to 18 months.

“I think we’re going to have a vaccine by the end of the year,” he told Fox News. “The doctors would say, well you shouldn’t say that. I’ll say what I think… I think we’ll a vaccine sooner rather than later.”

Among the experts to disagree with this optimistic estimate are Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, and England’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty.

