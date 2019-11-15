Home

Coronavirus: Trump suspends travel from Europe to US

| @BBCWorld
March 12, 2020 4:49 pm
The US President made the announcement from the Oval Office at the White House [Source: KSN]

US President Donald Trump has announced sweeping new travel restrictions on Europe in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

In a televised address, he said travel from 26 European countries would be suspended for the next 30 days.

But he said the “strong but necessary” restrictions would not apply to the UK, where 460 cases of the virus have now been confirmed.

There are 1,135 confirmed cases of the virus across the US, with 38 deaths.

 

