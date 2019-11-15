Coronavirus: Trump says virus task force to focus on reopening economy

US President Donald Trump has said the coronavirus task force will shift its focus to reopening the economy, a day after suggesting it would be disbanded.

Mr Trump said the group would “continue on indefinitely” and “focus on safety [and] opening up our country”.

It is not clear how exactly the task force will change, but Mr Trump said “we may add or subtract people to it”.

Article continues after advertisement

New confirmed infections per day in the US currently top 20,000, and daily deaths exceed 1,000.

US health officials have warned that the virus may spread as businesses begin to reopen.

The US currently has 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus infections and more than 71,000 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University which is tracking the pandemic.