Coronavirus: Trump 'considering quarantine on New York'

March 29, 2020 7:34 am

US President Donald Trump has said he is considering imposing a quarantine on New York in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’d like to see [it] quarantined because it’s a hotspot,” he told reporters. “I’m thinking about that.”

He spoke as confirmed cases in the state increased to more than 52,000, around half of the total in the US.

But the state’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, said he had not discussed such measures with the president.

“I didn’t speak to him about any quarantine,” he told reporters shortly after he had spoken with Mr Trump by phone.

“I haven’t had those conversations,” he added. “I don’t even know what that means.”

