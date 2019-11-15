Home

World

Coronavirus: Ten dead in China quarantine hotel collapse

| @BBCWorld
March 9, 2020 6:39 am

At least 10 people are dead and 23 remain missing after a hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in the Chinese city of Quanzhou collapsed on Saturday.

Rescue workers are still searching the rubble of the five-storey Xinjia Hotel in the southern province of Fujian.

Seventy-one people were in the building when it collapsed and dozens have been rescued, authorities say.

It is not clear what caused the collapse on Saturday evening.

