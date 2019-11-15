Coronavirus: Target reached as UK tests pass 100,000 a day

The UK provided more than 122,000 coronavirus tests on the last day of April, passing the government’s target, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

Mr Hancock said the 100,000 target was “audacious”, but testing was needed to get Britain “back on her feet”.

The figure includes 40,000 tests sent out, including directly to people’s homes, which may not yet have been taken.

Mr Hancock set the goal on 2 April, when the UK was on 10,000 tests a day.

Some 27,510 people have now died in UK hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus.