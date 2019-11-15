Coronavirus: 'Stop squabbling' demand over opening schools

The government and teachers’ unions should “stop squabbling and agree a plan” to reopen schools safely, the Children’s Commissioner for England has said.

Anne Longfield said many disadvantaged children were losing out from schools being closed for so long.

Teachers’ unions and the Department for Education have been arguing over whether it is safe to return to school.

But Ms Longfield said schools needed to open “as quickly as possible”.

This week the government set out plans to begin a phased reopening of primary schools in England from 1 June.

But they have faced criticism from a coalition of teachers’ unions, which have said it is still not safe to return to school.

The British Medical Association has backed teachers’ unions by saying Covid-19 infection rates are too high for England’s schools to reopen.

It has said opening schools should not be considered “until we have got case numbers much lower”.

But the children’s commissioner has now issued her own call for the dispute to settled, and for stronger safety measures to be introduced, such as regular testing for pupils and teachers.

“I am disappointed that the debate about when some primary school kids can return has descended into a squabble between government and the teaching unions,” said Ms Longfield.

“All sides need to show a greater will to work together in the interests of children.”