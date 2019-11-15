Home

World

Coronavirus: Spain drives fears of European 'second wave'

| @BBCWorld
July 26, 2020 8:11 am

Spain is taking new measures to cut a spike in coronavirus cases, amid fears of a more widespread “second wave”.

Catalonia has closed its nightlife for two weeks but cities outside the north-eastern region are also seeing a surge.

The UK says all returning from Spain must self-isolate. Norway has similar rules and France has a travel warning.

France and Germany have also both seen new cases rise, as nations grapple between staving off fresh outbreaks and reopening economies.

The European rises are echoed in far bigger increases across the rest of the globe, with record daily new-infection figures of around 280,000 in both of the past two days.

