FIJIAN BUDGET
World

Coronavirus: Seven Zimbabwe babies stillborn in one night at hospital

| @BBCWorld
July 30, 2020 6:10 am

Seven babies were stillborn at Harare Central Hospital in Zimbabwe on Monday night after urgent treatment was delayed because of staffing issues, two doctors have confirmed to the BBC.

Nurses are on strike nationwide because of a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other concerns, and the maternity wards were overwhelmed.

One doctor said Monday’s deaths were “the tip of the iceberg”.

The health sector has recently been hit by a COVID-19 procurement scandal.

It is alleged that multi-million dollar contracts were awarded to buy supplies at inflated prices – and the health minister has been sacked over the allegations.

Warning: Some readers may find an image below distressing.

A leaked government response to senior doctors, who wrote to complain about conditions and to threaten strike action, acknowledged “challenges” in hospitals, an “increase in poor outcomes” and a serious shortage of medical supplies because of a lack of foreign currency, but urged medical staff “to reconsider your intention of withdrawing services”.

