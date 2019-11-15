Coronavirus: Senior Chinese officials 'removed' as death toll hits 1,000

China has “removed” several senior officials over their handling of the coronavirus outbreak – as the death toll passed 1,000.

The party secretary for the Hubei Health Commission, and the head of the commission, were among those who lost their jobs.

They are the most senior officials to be demoted so far.

The deputy director of the local Red Cross was also removed for “dereliction of duty” over “handling of donations”.

Today some 103 died in Hubei province alone, a daily record, and the national death toll is now 1,016.

According to state media, there have been hundreds of sackings, investigations and warnings across Hubei and other provinces during the outbreak.

There are now more than 42,200 confirmed cases across China, in the country’s gravest public health crisis since the Sars outbreak in 2002-3.