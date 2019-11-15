Coronavirus: Russia's cases rise by 10,000 in one-day record

Russia has recorded 10,633 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the highest daily rise since the outbreak began in the country.

The increase brings Russia’s total number of coronavirus cases to 134,686, the seventh highest tally in the world.

But Russia’s mortality rate remains low relative to other countries, such as the US, Italy and Spain.

On Sunday, a further 58 coronavirus-related deaths were announced, bringing the total to 1,280 in Russia.

Moscow has been hit particularly hard by the virus, leaving its healthcare system struggling to cope.