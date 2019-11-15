Home

World

Coronavirus: Republic of Ireland to close schools and colleges

| @BBCWorld
March 13, 2020 8:36 am

Schools, colleges and other public facilities in the Republic of Ireland are to close in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar said the measures take effect from 18:00 on Thursday until 29 March.

He said that Northern Ireland and the UK would be briefed on developments.

The first death linked to coronavirus in Ireland – involving an elderly woman with underlying health conditions – was announced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile two more people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 10.

There are now 596 confirmed cases in the UK.

