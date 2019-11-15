Home

Coronavirus: Paris returns to cafe life with new normal

| @BBCWorld
June 7, 2020 5:31 pm
Cafe culture returned to Paris last Tuesday and the French capital rediscovered its joie de vivre

Fear isn’t something 88-year-old Mathilde gives into easily. Sitting on the terrace of her local bistro in Paris, hours after it reopened this week, she sipped a fizzy drink, as the morning sunshine drew perspiration from her glass.

“I’ve been waiting for this,” she said. “To be surrounded by people, not to be alone anymore!”

Mathilde had dressed for the occasion: a printed dress, perfectly styled hair.

Public life here has always demanded a little extra effort. For its cafes and restaurants that means new rules on seating, new cleaning procedures, hand sanitiser everywhere you look.

Of course I’m scared,” said her friend Annie, 10 years younger. “But, you know, at our age we don’t have much time left, so at some point we have to just do it.”

