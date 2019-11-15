Coronavirus: Paris restrictions to stay as France reopens

Measures to curb the spread of coronavirus will be kept in place in Paris when the lockdown is eased in other parts of France, its PM says.

Edouard Philippe said the country was “cut in two” in terms of the rate of infections. Restrictions will remain in the capital and north-eastern regions.

It comes as France prepares to relax its lockdown on Monday, with shops and some schools allowed to reopen.

The country has suffered one of the highest Covid-19 death rates in Europe.

Almost 26,000 people there have died from the disease in hospitals and care homes, but the number of new cases has also fallen in recent days.

On Thursday, the health ministry said the virus had claimed 178 lives over the past 24 hours – 100 fewer than a day earlier.

Restrictions – introduced on 17 March – would be lifted over the course of several weeks, Prime Minister Philippe said on Thursday.

“It’s good news for France and for the French people,” he said.