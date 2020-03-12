Home

Coronavirus: Pandemic is 'accelerating', WHO warns as cases pass 300,000

| @BBCWorld
March 24, 2020 6:56 am

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the coronavirus disease pandemic is “accelerating”, with more than 300,000 cases now confirmed.

It took 67 days from the first reported of Covid-19 to reach 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000, and just four days for the third 100,000.

But WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was still possible to “change the trajectory”.

He urged countries to adopt rigorous testing and contact-tracing strategies.

“What matters most is what we do. You can’t win a football game by defending. You have to attack as well,” he told a joint news conference with Fifa president Gianni Infantino to launch a “kick out coronavirus” campaign featuring footballers.

