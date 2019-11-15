The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 600 people and infected over 28,000.

The vast majority in China. Close to 60 million people remain under lockdown in China, with three cities reporting more than 1,000 confirmed cases each.

The virus has spread to over 25 countries and territories, infected more than 250 and killed two people. Thousands of people are being quarantined on two cruise ships, docked in Japan and Hong

Kong, after former passengers were confirmed to have the virus.

Two newborn babies in Wuhan have been infected, according to China’s state broadcaster. The youngest was diagnosed at 30 hours old.