Coronavirus outbreak death toll climbs to 564 globally

The Hubei health authority reported that 70 more people died after contracting the coronavirus in Hubei province on Wednesday, raising the Hubei death toll since the beginning of the outbreak to 549.

This brings the total number of deaths in mainland China to at least 562. The global death toll is 564, with one death in Hong Kong and one death in the Philippines.

Authorities confirmed an additional 2,987 cases of the virus in Hubei on Wednesday, which brings the total number of cases in the epicenter of the outbreak to 19,665.

There has been 14,314 patients have been hospitalized in Hubei, including 756 who are in critical condition, according to the health authority.

The number of confirmed cases in mainland China is at least 27,378. The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 27,602.