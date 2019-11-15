Home

World

Coronavirus: Oil price at 18-year low as turmoil persists

| @BBCWorld
April 22, 2020 8:23 am

The price of a barrel of Brent Crude – the UK benchmark for oil – has slipped below $20, its lowest level since 2002.

The more than 25% slump followed negative prices being recorded for a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark for US oil.

The declines are a testament to the sharp decline in energy demand due to coronavirus lockdowns across the world.

Butthe negative oil prices on Monday were a “quirk” due to trading deadlines, one market expert said.

“We don’t see negative oil prices as a new normal, going forward,” said analyst James Trafford of Fidelity International. “Yesterday’s price action is best understood as a quirk or peculiarity of futures trading.”

Oil prices have weakened sharply because of a combination of oversupply and a collapse in global demand due to the decline in economic activity caused by coronavirus lockdown measures.

