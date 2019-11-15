Coronavirus: Newborn becomes youngest person diagnosed with virus

A Chinese new-born has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus just 30 hours after birth, the youngest case recorded so far, state media said.

The baby was born on 2 February in a local hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus.

The baby’s mother tested positive before she gave birth. It is unclear how the disease was transmitted.

Only a handful of children have come down with the virus, which has killed 563 people and infected 28,018.

State media outlet reported news of the infection late on Wednesday, adding the baby which weighed 3.25kg at birth was now in stable condition and has been put under observation.