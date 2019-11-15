Coronavirus 'most severe health emergency' WHO has faced

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said Covid-19 is easily the most severe global health emergency it has ever declared.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he would reconvene the WHO’s emergency committee this week to review its assessment of the pandemic.

There have been five other global health emergencies: Ebola (two outbreaks), Zika, polio and swine flu.

More than 16m cases of Covid-19 have been reported since January.

Dr Tedros says when he declared a public health emergency of international concern on 30 January there were less than 100 cases outside of China, and no deaths.

He says that Covid-19 has changed our world adding that it has brought people, communities and nations together, and driven them apart.

Dr Tedros says although the world had made a huge effort in fighting the virus, there remained “a long hard road ahead of us.