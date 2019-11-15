Home

Coronavirus: 'Millions' of Americans could be infected, expert warns

| @BBCWorld
March 30, 2020 6:55 am

The coronavirus pandemic could kill up to 200,000 Americans and millions more could be infected, the US government’s leading expert has warned.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the face of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, made the prediction on Sunday.

“Looking at what we’re seeing now, I would say between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths,” he told CNN.

But he quickly urged caution. “I don’t want to be held to that,” he said. “It’s such a moving target.”

Dr Fauci added that the US, which now has the most recorded cases of the virus in the world, was the “focus” of the global outbreak.

“We’ve got a serious problem in New York, we have a serious problem in New Orleans, and we’re going to be developing serious problems in other areas,” he said.

“I want to see that tests are being implemented on the ground,” he added. “If we can do that… then I think we can pull back on some of the restrictions.”

