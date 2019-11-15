Coronavirus: Macao confirms 9th case, South Korea confirms 16th case

South Korea confirmed its 16th case of the Wuhan coronavirus today, according to Kim Gang-lip, the country’s Health and Welfare vice minister.
Macao also confirmed its 9th case of Wuhan coronavirus. The patient is a 29-year-old female resident of Macao, according to a statement from Macao’s Health Bureau.
The woman had not travelled outside of Macao recently but is said to have visited the home of the 8th reported case on January 24.
