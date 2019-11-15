Home

Coronavirus: Japan to declare emergency as Tokyo cases soar

| @BBCWorld
April 7, 2020 6:26 am

Japan is to declare a state of emergency in the capital Tokyo and six other regions in an attempt to tackle the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the move could come as early as Tuesday.

He also announced a huge stimulus plan to help the economy weather the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

Japan has a relatively small number of infections compared to other countries, but there are concerns a sudden surge in cases in Tokyo could lead to a major outbreak in the world’s biggest city.

So far Japan has confirmed 85 deaths. In Tokyo there are now more than 1,000 confirmed cases, more than double the number a week ago.

The state of emergency would last about a month, Mr Abe said. It will cover Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures.

The governors of the prefectures will have the powers to close schools and businesses, but the authorities will not have the legal authority to order citizens to stay at home.

